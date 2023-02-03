UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Issues Notice To Govt On Plea Challenging Appointment Of Caretaker Punjab CM

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 03, 2023 | 08:04 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday issued notices to the Federal government, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and other respondents on a petition challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as caretaker chief minister of Punjab.

The court also sought legal assistance from the attorney general of Pakistan and advocate general Punjab in the matter.

Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Awami Muslim League (AML) Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmad.

Advocate Muhammad Azhar Sidduqe represented the AML chief before the court and questioned the appointment of the caretaker chief minister, saying that it was not made in a transparent manner. He submitted that the ECP and its members violated the constitutional and statutory requirements while appointing the caretaker chief minister. He pleaded with the court to set aside the appointment for being illegal and unconstitutional.

