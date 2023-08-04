(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the additional Home secretary Punjab to decide application against detention of former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, in accordance with the law, within a week and submit a report in this regard.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi's wife, Qaisra Elahi, against detention and shifting of her husband to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

During the proceedings, the court was apprised that the petitioner had moved an application with the relevant authorities against the detention of her husband but no decision was made on it.

At this, the court ordered the additional Home secretary to make a decision on the pending application within a week and submit a report in this regard.