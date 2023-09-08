Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Orders De-sealing Of 10 Theatres

Muhammad Irfan Published September 08, 2023 | 10:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the de-sealing of ten commercial theatres of Lahore division

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the de-sealing of ten commercial theatres of Lahore division.

The court ordered to de-seal theatres including Naz theatre, Mahfil theatre, Sitara theatre, Virsa theatre, Sangam theatre, Gulistan theatre, Ravi theatre and Nagina theatre.

The court also ordered relevant authorities to decide the application of theatre owners within 7 days, while observing that theatres should be opened till decision of relevant authorities and if there were any complaints against them, then action should be taken in accordance with the law.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on a petition filed by theatre owners challenging the closure of theatres by the provincial government.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab government had sealed the theatres over violation of the Drama Act, in the last week of August. The government had initiated a crackdown against 'vulgarity' in commercial theatres and sealed them over hosting unethical dances.

More Stories From Pakistan