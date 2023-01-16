The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for filing a written reply to a petition filed by Tehreem Elahi, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, challenging the step of putting her name on the no-fly list

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday directed the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for filing a written reply to a petition filed by Tehreem Elahi, wife of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Moonis Elahi, challenging the step of putting her name on the no-fly list.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Tehreem Elahi.

Additional Attorney General Nasar Ahmad represented the federal government, during the proceedings, and opposed the petition.

At this stage, the FIA officials told the court that Rs 27 million was illegally transferred in the account of the petitioner, in 2020.

However, the petitioner's counsel Advocate Amjad Parvaiz argued that the FIA registered a case over charges of money laundering against the petitioner and other family members but the LHC had quashed it.

The court questioned FIA officials as to why the written reply had not been filed. The court, adjourning further hearing till January 20, ordered the FIA for filing written reply to the plea.