The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders implementation of SC verdict of adopting Urdu as official language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of adopting urdu as official language.

The court ordered the Federal and provincial governments to implement the verdict within one month and submit implementation reports to the LHC deputy registrar judicial.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the orders on a petition filed by Muhammad Irfan and others seeking implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of adopting Urdu as official language.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that a three-member Supreme Court bench had ordered to adopt Urdu as official language in 2015. However, the respondents failed to implement the verdict, despite clear directions, he added. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the apex court verdict.