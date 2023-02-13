UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Orders Implementation Of SC Verdict Of Adopting Urdu As Official Language

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2023 | 09:33 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) orders implementation of SC verdict of adopting Urdu as official language

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of adopting Urdu as official language

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of adopting urdu as official language.

The court ordered the Federal and provincial governments to implement the verdict within one month and submit implementation reports to the LHC deputy registrar judicial.

Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi passed the orders on a petition filed by Muhammad Irfan and others seeking implementation of the Supreme Court verdict of adopting Urdu as official language.

The petitioner's counsel had argued before the court that a three-member Supreme Court bench had ordered to adopt Urdu as official language in 2015. However, the respondents failed to implement the verdict, despite clear directions, he added. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for implementation of the apex court verdict.

Related Topics

Supreme Court Lahore High Court 2015 Court

Recent Stories

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Execu ..

Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Chief Executive Officer Babar Sahib Din f ..

3 minutes ago
 Student commits suicide by jumping from 3rd floor ..

Student commits suicide by jumping from 3rd floor of School

40 seconds ago
 Islamabad, Abbottabad victorious in National Physi ..

Islamabad, Abbottabad victorious in National Physical Disabled Cricket C'ship

42 seconds ago
 About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Ou ..

About 100,000 People Protesting Judicial Reform Outside Israeli Parliament - Org ..

4 minutes ago
 Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

Sub-national Polio immunization drive starts

4 minutes ago
 PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to l ..

PMDC starts issuing registration certificates to local medical graduates

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.