The Lahore High Court (LHC) Orders Release Of 114 Detained Teachers

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 07:55 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 114 teachers, who were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order across the Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2023) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of 114 teachers, who were detained under the Maintenance of Public Order across the Punjab.

The court also declared their detention orders, issued by the district authorities as null and void.

Justice Shakil Ahmad passed the orders while hearing the petitions filed by Punjab Teachers Union President Allah Rakha and others against the detention of the teachers.

The petitioners' had submitted that the deputy commissioners had unlawfully issued the detention orders of the teachers. They submitted that the detention orders were without proper legal basis. They pleaded with the court to set aside the detention orders and issue directions for the release of teachers.

Teachers were detained under the MPO after they protested against leave encashment issue and "privatisation" of public sector schools, a few days ago.

