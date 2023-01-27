The Lahore High Court (LHC) provisionally reinstates Ahmad Awais as AGP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday provisionally reinstated Ahmad Awais as the advocate general Punjab (AGP).

The court suspended the notification for removal of Ahmad Awais and also sought a reply from the Punjab government till January 30.

The single bench comprising Justice Asim Hafeez heard the petition, filed by Ahmad Awais, challenging his removal.

Senior advocates, Hamid Khan and Shafqat Chohan, represented Ahmad Awais before the court and submitted that the caretaker provincial government had removed the applicant. They argued that the caretaker government had no powers to terminate the law officers. They submitted that the caretaker governments were formed to hold fair and free elections only.

They asked the court to set aside the impugned notification regarding removal of their client.

However, a provincial law officer opposed the plea and submitted that the advocate general Punjab was the principal law officer which could remain on his seat till the pleasure of the chief minister. He pleaded with the court to dismiss the petition after declaring it infructuous.

The court, after hearing detailed arguments of the parties, suspended the notification for removal of Ahmad Awais and sought a reply from the provincial government till January 30.

Through a notification, issued on Jan 24, the caretaker government removed AGP Awais and assigned a look-after charge to Additional Advocate General Jawad Yaqoob.