The Lahore High Court (LHC) refers plea against possible dissolution of PA to 5-member bench

(@FahadShabbir)

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition, against possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, to a five-member bench for hearing

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday referred a petition, against possible dissolution of the Punjab Assembly, to a five-member bench for hearing.

The court held that a five-member bench, headed by Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, was hearing an identical matter, therefore, it would be appropriate to forward the petition to the bench.

The single bench comprising Justice Shahid Karim heard the petition filed by Advocate Salman Khalid.

The court had reserved its verdict on maintainability of the petition, after hearing initial arguments of the petitioner's counsel, earlier in the day.

Later, the court referred the petition to five members bench.

The petitioner impleaded Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman Imran Khan as respondents, submitting that the majority of the MPAs were against the dissolution of the PA. He submitted that without any constitutional and legal right, the PTI chairman was giving the orders to dissolve the Punjab Assembly. The court was requested to pass a verdict against the possible dissolution.