The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in hate material case

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi bench on Wednesday rejected the bail plea of an accused allegedly involved in sharing hate material on social media.

On completion of arguments from both sides, LHC Justice Chaudhry Abdul Aziz, while hearing the case, rejected the bail plea of Usman Liaquat.

Earlier, the accused in custody had filed an application in the LHC Rawalpindi bench for bail.

The Counsels of both parties, including the investigation officer, were present in the Court.