The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rejects PTI MPA’s Plea Against Suspension
Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:34 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh challenging the suspension of his Punjab Assembly membership.
Justice Khalid Ishaq announced the verdict, declaring the plea inadmissible.
Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its decision on the maintainability of the petition.
In his plea, Sheikh contended that he had only pointed out the lack of quorum during a session, yet the Speaker suspended his membership for 15 sittings and barred him from attending assembly proceedings. The petition sought the restoration of his membership.
