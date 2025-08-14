Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rejects PTI MPA’s Plea Against Suspension

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2025 | 01:34 AM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects PTI MPA’s plea against suspension

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh challenging the suspension of his Punjab Assembly membership

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2025) The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday dismissed a petition filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) MPA Imtiaz Mahmood Sheikh challenging the suspension of his Punjab Assembly membership.

Justice Khalid Ishaq announced the verdict, declaring the plea inadmissible.

Earlier in the day, the court had reserved its decision on the maintainability of the petition.

In his plea, Sheikh contended that he had only pointed out the lack of quorum during a session, yet the Speaker suspended his membership for 15 sittings and barred him from attending assembly proceedings. The petition sought the restoration of his membership.

Recent Stories

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing s ..

Shanghai launches world’s first wind-computing synergy project

5 minutes ago
 National Paralympic Committee to participate in Br ..

National Paralympic Committee to participate in Brno 2025 Para Trap World Champi ..

20 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, ..

Abdullah bin Zayed discusses bilateral relations, forest fire developments with ..

50 minutes ago
 UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of ..

UAE Council for Fatwa highlights innovative use of AI in Fatwa issuance

1 hour ago
 UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious aff ..

UAE, Egypt strengthen cooperation in religious affairs

1 hour ago
 Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues ..

Julphar achieves AED707.3 million in net revenues for H1/25

1 hour ago
Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit ..

Air Arabia reports second quarter 2025 net profit of AED415 million

1 hour ago
 Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC perfo ..

Aunt’s heroic donation saves nephew as BMC performs UAE’s youngest infant li ..

1 hour ago
 Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainab ..

Shamma bint Mohammed delivers lecture on sustainability at Expo Osaka 2025's UAE ..

1 hour ago
 Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Uni ..

Haier Celebrates Independence Day with Spirit, Unity, and Wellness

2 hours ago

Court vacates stay order, ends Dr. Zia-ul-Qayyum’s tenure as HEC ED

27 minutes ago
 Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

Independence Day marked at Kohsar University

27 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan