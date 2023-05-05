UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Reserves Verdict On Petitions Against JIT

Muhammad Irfan Published May 05, 2023 | 10:59 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday reserved its verdict on petitions against the formation of a joint investigation team (JIT), constituted by the Punjab government, to probe 10 cases against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership and workers for allegedly attacking police and creating law and order situation outside party chairman Imran Khan's Zaman Park residence.

A larger bench, headed by Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, heard the petitions filed by PTI leaders Fawad Chaudhry and Mussrat Jamshaid Cheema.

During the proceedings, an additional advocate general Punjab opposed the petitions and submitted that the JIT was formed in accordance with the law and all due processes were followed.

Additional home secretary Punjab also informed the court that the JIT was formed as per outlines given in the Criminal Procedure Code.

