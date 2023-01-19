UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Seeks Record, Affidavit On Plea For Details Of Toshakhana Gifts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 19, 2023 | 08:57 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks record, affidavit on plea for details of Toshakhana gifts

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a record of Toshakhana gifts, along with an affidavit, within two weeks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sought a record of Toshakhana gifts, along with an affidavit, within two weeks.

Justice Asim Hafeez passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Advocate Munir Ahmad seeking complete details of Toshakhana gifts received by the rulers and the bureaucrats from foreign dignitaries since the creation of Pakistan.

During the proceedings, the court addressed Additional Attorney General (AAG) Nasr Ahmad and questioned what was his stance on declaring the details of Toshakhana gifts as secret.

The AAG submitted that a reply had been filed on behalf of the secretary Cabinet Division. He submitted that Toshakhana was transferred to the Cabinet Division from Foreign Affairs Ministry in 1973, adding that the gifts were not given by Pakistani nationals.

At this stage, the court questioned that, since the gifts were sold, how they could be considered as classified.

The court would not pass orders for making the details of Toshakhana gifts public if it was satisfied with reasons for not disclosing the information, it added.

The court further held that it might also draw a line about what information should be provided and what not, besides seeking an affidavit from relevant authorities as to why the information of Toshakhana gifts was classified.

To a court query, the additional attorney general sought time for submitting the affidavit.

The court directed the AAG to provide the record of Toshakhana gifts along with the affidavit, adding that the matter would be heard in camera.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings till February 7 and sought an affidavitfrom the Toshakhana head within two weeks as to why the information of Toshakhana giftswas classified.

