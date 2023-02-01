UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Seeks Record Of Cases Against Parvez Elahi, Others

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 01, 2023 | 09:28 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday issued notices to the Punjab government and other respondents for February 3 on a petition filed by former chief minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi against police raid and harassment

The court also directed the inspector general of police Punjab to submit the details of the cases registered against Chaudhry Parvez Elahi and other members of his family, on the next date of hearing.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition, filed by Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, Wajahat Hussain and others, in chamber.

Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn represented the petitioners before the court and argued that the police had raided the Gujrat residence of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi in violation of fundamental rights, guaranteed in the constitution. He pleaded with the court to stop police from conducting raids on houses of the petitioners, besides requesting to seek details of cases registered against Parvez Elahi and his family members.

