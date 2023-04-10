The Lahore High Court (LHC) seeks record of Toshakhana from 1947 to 2001

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday ordered the federal government to submit a complete record of Toshakhana from 1947 to 2001

The division bench comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan and Justice Raza Qureshi passed the orders while hearing an appeal of the federal government challenging the single bench verdict of making public the record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001 and details of the friendly countries that gave the gifts.

An additional attorney general argued before the court that the federal government had made public the record of Toshakhana. However, the single bench had ordered to make public the Names of the individuals who gave gifts, he added. He submitted that If the sources of the gifts were revealed then foreign relations would likely be affected.

He submitted that the government had put all details on the website and relief was being sought to the extent of sources of the gifts only.

He further submitted that the government was not trying to hide the records but the records before 2002 were not computerised and verified.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till the next Monday and sought a complete record of Toshakhana from 1947 to 2001. The court also issued notices to the parties for the next date of hearing.

On March 22, Justice Asim Hafeez had ordered the federal government to make public the record of Toshakhana from 1990 to 2001 and details of the friendly countries that gave the gifts.