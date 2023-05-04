UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Seeks Reply In Lal Haveli Dispute

Muhammad Irfan Published May 04, 2023 | 11:30 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Thursday sought a report from the Federal government, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB), and deputy administrator ETPB Rawalpindi on a petition filed by the former Federal Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed's brother in Lal haveli dispute

The petitioner's counsel Sardar Abdul Razzaq argued before the Court that the Chairman ETPB has no authority to take action against Lal Haveli.

The LHC Justice, Shahid Bilal Hasan after the preliminary hearing of the petition, issued notices to the concerned authorities and sought a reply within two weeks.

According to details, the ETPB Rawalpindi had sent a reference against the Lal Haveli dispute to the Chairman Board for further action on May 2 and the Chairman ETPB had summoned the AML Chief Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and his brother Sheikh Sidique on May 4 in the ETPB office Lahore.

Deputy Administrator Asif Khan said that Sheikh Rasheed and his brother Sheikh Sidique had failed to present the permanent transfer deed of three units D-156, D-157 and D-158 of Lal Haveli.

