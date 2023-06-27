Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Stays Elections For Slot Of PCB Chairman

Faizan Hashmi Published June 27, 2023 | 10:58 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed the elections for the slot of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jun, 2023 ):The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday stayed the elections for the slot of Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the orders on a petition filed by Malik Zulifqar challenging the formation of a new PCB Board of Governors. The court also issued notices to the respondents, including the federal government, and sought a reply to the petition.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel Nida Kafeel advanced arguments before the court and questioned the formation of a new PCB Board of Governors.

She termed the step illegal and pleaded with the court to set aside it and stayed the elections for slot of PCB chairman, to be held on June 27, till the final decision on the petition.

The court, after hearing the arguments of the counsel, stayed the elections for the slot of PCB chairman and sought reply from respondents.

It is pertinent to mention here that a Balochistan High Court division bench had already stayed the elections for the PCB chairman slot, a day earlier.

