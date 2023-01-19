UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Stays Process For Promotion Of NTU's Junior Professors

Sumaira FH Published January 19, 2023 | 10:51 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stayed the process of promotion of National Textile University's (NTU), Faisalabad, junior professors to the next grade till further orders

Justice Sajid Mehmood Sethi passed the orders while hearing a petition filed by Prof Dr Hifza challenging the promotion of junior professors to the next grade. The court also issued notices to the Federal government and NTU registrar and sought reply till February 21.

The petitioner's counsel Safdar Shaheen Pirzada argued before the court that junior professors of the university were being promoted to posts of head of departments and others while ignoring senior faculty members.

He contended that the step was against the principles of seniority and merit. He pleaded with the court to set aside the promotions being illegal.

The court, after hearing initial arguments of the counsel, stayed the process of promotion and sought reply from the respondents till February 21.

