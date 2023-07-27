Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Stays Work On CBD Projects

Sumaira FH Published July 27, 2023 | 11:22 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stays work on CBD projects

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped work on all ongoing projects of the Central Business District (CBD) in Lahore till further orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday stopped work on all ongoing projects of the Central business District (CBD) in Lahore till further orders.

The court ordered setting up of an inquiry committee to probe the accumulation of rainwater at CBD underpass near Kalma Chowk.

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders while hearing petitions filed by Farooq Haider and others to control the rising smog.

The CBD's counsel submitted an inquiry report regarding the CBD underpass project near Kalma Chowk, in response to previous court directions, at the start of the proceedings.

However, the court expressed its dissatisfaction over the report and termed it incomplete, adding that the report did not mention the role of CBD chief executive officer. The court directed the secretary concerned to hold an inquiry against the CBD CEO while terming him responsible.

The court observed that the rainwater affected various areas of Gulberg due to CBD underpass and those should be mentioned in the report, and ordered to stop the work on ongoing CBD projects.

The court also observed that the Lahore Development Authority made various underpasses in the city but no rain water accumulated in them. The CBD constructed just one underpass and the water affected the houses of people, it added.

The court observed that the deputy commissioner should make payments to the citizens who faced loss due to rainwater issues. The court further asked what action had been taken against the contractor, besides questioning the construction of CBD underpass on war-footings.

At this stage, the CBD counsel submitted that the chief minister had formed a committee to look into the matter and requested the court not to stop the work as it would increase the cost of the construction.

To which, the court observed that it would review the matter in the light of report by the inquiry committee.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further proceedings and directed to fix the matter in September.

Earlier, the members of judicial environment commission submitted a reportabout the compliance of the court orders.

Related Topics

Hearing Lahore Chief Minister Lahore High Court Business Water Gulberg September All (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Court

Recent Stories

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veter ..

US House Passes 2024 Appropriations Bill for Veterans Care, Military Constructio ..

3 minutes ago
 Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Rel ..

Putin Says Optimistic About Future of Russia's Relations With African Countries

3 minutes ago
 Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat' ..

Biden calls climate change an 'existential threat'

17 minutes ago
 Missing man found murdered in canal

Missing man found murdered in canal

17 minutes ago
 US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mut ..

US Not Aware if Wagner Group Involved in Niger Mutiny - State Dept.

17 minutes ago
 Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - M ..

Wildfires in Southern France Put Under Control - Meteorological Service

23 minutes ago
US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Ami ..

US in Very Close Contact With Niger Government Amid Mutiny Attempt - State Dept.

23 minutes ago
 Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High ..

Biden Says Over 100Mln Americans Face Record High Temperatures Due to Climate Ch ..

23 minutes ago
 Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting ..

Zelenskyy Asks Brazil to Help Arrange His Meeting With Latin American Leaders

16 minutes ago
 2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram ..

2850 security personnel deployed for 9th Muharram security

16 minutes ago
 KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized ..

KP CM for running of Sehat Card in more organized manner

16 minutes ago
 July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of ..

July to be hottest month on record as UN warns of 'global boiling'

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan