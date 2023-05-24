The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops by-polls in NA-108, NA-118

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Wednesday stopped by-polls in two constituencies of the National Assembly, NA-108 Faisalabad and NA-118 Nankana Sahib

Justice Shahid Karim passed the orders on petitions filed by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leaders, Farrukh Habib and Ijaz Shah. The court also sought reply from the Election Commission of Pakistan and other respondents.

The court had reserved its verdict on the plea to stop the elections after hearing arguments of the parties, a day earlier and it was announced on Wednesday.

The petitioners' counsel had submitted that the by-polls were scheduled to be held in NA-108 and NA-118 on May 28. He submitted that the by-polls could not be held as there were less than 120 days in the completion of tenure of the National Assembly. He pleaded with the court to cancel the schedule of the elections and stop the by-polls till the final decision of the petition.

However, ECP's counsel opposed the plea and submitted that all preparations were complete for the by-polls.