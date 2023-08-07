Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Stops Cane Commissioner From Making Final Decision On Sugar Prices Till Sep 5

Muhammad Irfan Published August 07, 2023 | 10:26 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped Cane Commissioner Punjab from making a final decision on fixing the sugar prices till September 5

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) has stopped Cane Commissioner Punjab from making a final decision on fixing the sugar prices till September 5.

However, the court allowed the cane commissioner to continue the process of hearing reservations of the millers about sugar prices.

Justice Anwaar Hussain passed the interim order on petitions filed by sugar mills against the step of fixing sugar prices, says an order of previous hearing issued here on Monday. The court also sought a reply from the attorney general for Pakistan and advocate general Punjab on powers of the caretaker government.

The millers had approached the court against the fixing of sugar prices by the cane commissioner.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Caretaker Punjab government through an order on July 28, 2023, had authorized the cane commissioner to fix the price of sugar, regulate its storage, and take other steps. As per the directives, the cane commissioner may fix the ex-mill price of sugar after giving the representative body of sugar factories an opportunity of being heard.

