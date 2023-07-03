The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped implementation on summons issued by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to vice chancellor and registrar of the Government College University (GCU) in a corruption inquiry.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by GCU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and GCU's Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali challenging the summons. The court also issued notice to ACE Punjab director general for July 13 and sought reply to the petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that GCU was an independent institution and only the governor had authority for inquiry and action as chancellor of the university.

He submitted that an assistant director of the ACE Punjab had issued the notices and summoned the VC and registrar in personal capacity and sought record of 2021 and 2022.

He submitted that as per law and university rules, the assistant director lacks power to hold inquiry into the matter. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons and stop its implementation till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, stopped implementation on summons and sought reply.