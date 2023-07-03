Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Stops Implementation On Summons For GCU VC

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 03, 2023 | 11:36 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) stops implementation on summons for GCU VC

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped implementation on summons issued by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to vice chancellor and registrar of the Government College University (GCU) in a corruption inquiry

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday stopped implementation on summons issued by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Punjab to vice chancellor and registrar of the Government College University (GCU) in a corruption inquiry.

Justice Ali Baqar Najafi passed the orders on a petition filed by GCU's Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi and GCU's Registrar Dr Shaukat Ali challenging the summons. The court also issued notice to ACE Punjab director general for July 13 and sought reply to the petition.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that GCU was an independent institution and only the governor had authority for inquiry and action as chancellor of the university.

He submitted that an assistant director of the ACE Punjab had issued the notices and summoned the VC and registrar in personal capacity and sought record of 2021 and 2022.

He submitted that as per law and university rules, the assistant director lacks power to hold inquiry into the matter. He pleaded with the court to set aside the summons and stop its implementation till the final decision of the petition.

The court, after hearing the initial arguments, stopped implementation on summons and sought reply.

Related Topics

Hearing Corruption Lahore High Court Governor Punjab July GCU Government Court

Recent Stories

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN ..

UK to Raise Issue of Artificial Intelligence at UN Security Council for First Ti ..

3 minutes ago
 Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Go ..

Israel's Operation in Jenin Will Continue Until Goals Achieved - Prime Minister

4 minutes ago
 Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their ..

Cotton growers advised to take extra care of their crops during rains

3 minutes ago
 CDA to organises public awareness walk on environ ..

CDA to organises public awareness walk on environmental pollution on Wednesday

1 second ago
 Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agre ..

Mercosur calls for 'update' to draft EU trade agreement

3 seconds ago
 Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after con ..

Polish climber dies of altitude sickness after conquering Nanga Parbat

5 seconds ago
Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo ..

Foreign Ministers of Japan, Pakistan Meet in Tokyo to Discuss Relations - Minist ..

6 seconds ago
 Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Comi ..

Ukraine to Receive Dozens of Leopard Tanks in Coming Weeks - German Defense Mini ..

8 seconds ago
 Pakistan, Japan agree to deepen bilateral ties in ..

Pakistan, Japan agree to deepen bilateral ties in diverse fields

54 minutes ago
 US Factory Activity Down 8th Month in Row, Hits 3- ..

US Factory Activity Down 8th Month in Row, Hits 3-Year Low - Manufacturing Data

4 minutes ago
 Plea against election of PCB chairman referred to ..

Plea against election of PCB chairman referred to LHC CJ

4 minutes ago
 34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in A ..

34th International Biology Olympiad kicks off in Al Ain

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan