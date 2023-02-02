UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Summons CCPO Lahore On Plea For Recovery Of Amir Saeed Rawn

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 09:29 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) summons CCPO Lahore on plea for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned CCPO Lahore along with a report for February 3 on a petition filed for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn, ex-advisor of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned CCPO Lahore along with a report for February 3 on a petition filed for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn, ex-advisor of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Adam Saeed, brother of Amir Saeed, in chamber.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Amir Saeed Rawn had been arrested without any legal justification. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for recovery of Amir Saeed and also sought details of cases registered against him.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Lahore High Court Punjab Chamber February Court

Recent Stories

European stocks climb after rate decisions

European stocks climb after rate decisions

13 minutes ago
 England drop Tuilagi for Six Nations opener agains ..

England drop Tuilagi for Six Nations opener against Scotland

8 minutes ago
 Farmers must use Urea carefully for better yield o ..

Farmers must use Urea carefully for better yield of wheat

8 minutes ago
 Lahore High Court (LHC) forms larger bench for hea ..

Lahore High Court (LHC) forms larger bench for hearing of Ahmad Awais' plea

8 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Natio ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak inaugurates ‘Stories of Nations’ exhibition at Expo City ..

30 minutes ago
 Employee of CTD dies in accident

Employee of CTD dies in accident

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.