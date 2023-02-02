The Lahore High Court (LHC) summons CCPO Lahore on plea for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned CCPO Lahore along with a report for February 3 on a petition filed for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn, ex-advisor of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday summoned CCPO Lahore along with a report for February 3 on a petition filed for recovery of Amir Saeed Rawn, ex-advisor of former chief minister Punjab Parvez Elahi.

Justice Shehram Sarwar Chaudhry heard the petition filed by Adam Saeed, brother of Amir Saeed, in chamber.

The petitioner's counsel argued before the court that Amir Saeed Rawn had been arrested without any legal justification. He pleaded with the court to issue directions for recovery of Amir Saeed and also sought details of cases registered against him.