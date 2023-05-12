The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of anchorperson Aftab Iqbal after suspending his detention orders

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Friday ordered the release of anchorperson Aftab Iqbal after suspending his detention orders.

The court also sought footage and record of anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan's release from the jail till May 16.

LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Ameer Bhatti passed the orders while hearing two different petitions against detention of both anchorpersons.

During the proceedings, Anchorperson Aftab Iqbal was produced in compliance with the court orders, given earlier in the day.

To a court query, a law officer apprised that the anchorperson was detained as per deputy commissioner's order under section 3 of MPO. He further submitted that the deputy commissioner had powers to detain a person under the said law.

However, the chief justice suspended the detention orders and ordered the release of the anchorperson while seeking a reply from relevant quarters by the next date of hearing.

At this stage, in response to a court query, Inspector General of Police Punjab Usman Anwar submitted that anchorperson Imran Riaz Khan was also detained under Section 3 of MPO but he was released from Sialkot jail on the directions of the deputy commissioner after assuring that he would not act against the Constitution.

The court adjourned further proceedings till 6pm and ordered relevant authorities to produce Imran Riaz.

Later, as the court resumed proceedings at 6 pm, DPO Sialkot submitted a report and stated that Imran Riaz Khan had been released from the Jail.

Subsequently, the court adjourned further hearing till May 16 and sought footage and other record regarding Imran Riaz's release from the jail.