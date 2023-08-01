The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends decision of imposing fine on top officers

Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published August 01, 2023 | 09:42 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday suspended a decision of a special court imposing fine on the inspector general of police Punjab, home secretary Punjab and the inspector general of prisons Punjab for not producing former chief minister Parvez Elahi.

Justice Raheel Kamran passed the orders on an appeal filed by the Punjab government challenging the special court decision. The court also sought arguments from the parties, on the next date of hearing, August 3.

A provincial law officer represented the Punjab government whereas Advocate Amir Saeed Rawn appeared on behalf of Chaudhry Parvez Elahi, during the proceedings.

The Punjab government had submitted that the special court's decision was inconsistent with the facts and could not sustain in the eyes of the law. The government had pleaded with the court to set aside the decision, besides requesting to suspend it till the final decision of the appeal.

On July 26, Special Court (Central) Judge Bakht Fakhar Bahzad had issued show cause notice to inspector general of police Punjab, home secretary Punjab and the inspector general of prisons and imposed Rs 50,000 fine on each officer, in addition to attachment of their salaries, over shifting Chaudhry Parvez Elahi to Adiala Jail Rawalpindi from Lahore without permission of the court.

