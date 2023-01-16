UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Suspends ECP's Arrest Warrants Of Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 16, 2023 | 08:08 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) suspends ECP's arrest warrants of Imran Khan

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Secretary general Asad Umar issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Monday suspended the arrest warrants of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan, Senior Vice President Fawad Chaudhry and Secretary general Asad Umar issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

LHC's Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan, while hearing the PTI leaders' plea against the arrest warrants, directed the ECP to continue contempt proceedings against the PTI leaders.

Justice Sadaqat criticised Fawad Chaudhry for holding the judiciary responsible for all the corruption in the country in an interview with an international tv channel.

"Enough is enough. The court will no more tolerate such remarks about the judiciary," he warned the PTI leader.

The Election Commission had issued bailable arrest warrants for the PTI chairman and other leaders in a contempt case last week. They had sought an exemption from attendance in the case, but their request was turned down by the ECP's four-member bench.

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed the ECP to continue its proceedings against the three PTI leaders in the contempt case filed against them over controversial remarks against the electoral body.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Imran Khan Corruption Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Lahore High Court Asad Umar Election Commission Of Pakistan Rawalpindi TV All From Court Fawad Chaudhry

Recent Stories

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection devel ..

Novel spray could prevent COVID-19 infection developed

42 seconds ago
 Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: ..

Implementation of CCP laws can cut prices by 30pc: Rahat Kaunain

44 seconds ago
 Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at for ..

Greece's last king Constantine laid to rest at former royal cemetery

46 seconds ago
 President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA ..

President Dr Arif Alvi condemns killing of ex-SCBA president Latif Afridi

47 seconds ago
 First Russian university to obtain the right to as ..

First Russian university to obtain the right to assess the potential of inventio ..

3 minutes ago
 Commissioner, DC visits Gajrah Wah Canal

Commissioner, DC visits Gajrah Wah Canal

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.