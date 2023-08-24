The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sustained an office objection on petitions filed against cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail in four terrorism cases

The LHC registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petitions, saying that certified copies had not been attached with the petitions.

The division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, took up the petitions as objection cases and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel. The bench directed the counsel to remove the objection and then file the petitions.

The PTI chairman had challenged cancellation of his interim bail by an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including attack on Shadman Police Station and setting PML-N's Model Town office on fire, during May-9 vandalism.