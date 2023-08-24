Open Menu

The Lahore High Court (LHC) Sustains Objection On Pleas Against Imran's Interim Bail Cancellation

Muhammad Irfan Published August 24, 2023 | 09:24 PM

The Lahore High Court (LHC) sustains objection on pleas against Imran's interim bail cancellation

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sustained an office objection on petitions filed against cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail in four terrorism cases

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday sustained an office objection on petitions filed against cancellation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's interim bail in four terrorism cases.

The LHC registrar office had questioned the maintainability of the petitions, saying that certified copies had not been attached with the petitions.

The division bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, took up the petitions as objection cases and sustained the objection after hearing arguments of the petitioner's counsel. The bench directed the counsel to remove the objection and then file the petitions.

The PTI chairman had challenged cancellation of his interim bail by an anti-terrorism court in four cases, including attack on Shadman Police Station and setting PML-N's Model Town office on fire, during May-9 vandalism.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Attack Imran Khan Fire Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Lahore High Court Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Police Station Court

Recent Stories

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures ..

Islamabad police ensures robust security measures in high security zone

3 minutes ago
 Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

Leopard cub seized, poachers arrested

3 minutes ago
 Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a si ..

Greece struggles to tame wildfires raging for a sixth day

3 minutes ago
 Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

Wagner boss presumed dead in Russia plane crash

8 minutes ago
 Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions ..

Aneeq for socioeconomic, ethical issues solutions in light of Quran, Sunnah

8 minutes ago
 Human smuggler arrested

Human smuggler arrested

8 minutes ago
PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Bal ..

PM assures of all steps for progress of Gilgit Baltistan

11 minutes ago
 BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister An ..

BBC Bureau Chief meets Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar

11 minutes ago
 Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls o ..

Caretaker Finance Minister Shamshad Akhtar calls on Caretaker Prime Minister Anw ..

11 minutes ago
 Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpe ..

Faith leaders hail Pakistan's pledge to hold perpetrators of Jaranwala incident ..

32 minutes ago
 RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke H ..

RWMC organises anti-smog awareness walk in Dhoke Hassu area

33 minutes ago
 Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool ..

Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (r) Maqbool Baqar orders action against m ..

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan