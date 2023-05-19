UrduPoint.com

The Lahore High Court(LHC) Adjourns Hearing Of Shireen Mazari Case Till May 22

Faizan Hashmi Published May 19, 2023 | 07:21 PM

The Lahore High Court(LHC) adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari case till May 22

The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday adjourned the hearing of Shireen Mazari's arrest case till May 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday adjourned the hearing of Shireen Mazari's arrest case till May 22.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while hearing the petition sought a reply from Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for arresting Shireen.

Eman Mazari, the daughter of the accused through her counsel had filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench against the arrest of her mother.

