The Lahore High Court(LHC) adjourns hearing of Shireen Mazari case till May 22

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Friday adjourned the hearing of Shireen Mazari's arrest case till May 22.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while hearing the petition sought a reply from Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi for arresting Shireen.

Eman Mazari, the daughter of the accused through her counsel had filed a petition in the LHC Rawalpindi bench against the arrest of her mother.