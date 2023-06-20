The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday disposed of the writ petition filed by the former State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi against his detention order

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench on Tuesday disposed of the writ petition filed by the former State Minister for Interior Shehryar Afridi against his detention order.

The Rawalpindi police submitted a report in the LHC Rawalpindi bench that Shehryar Afridi was an accused in the GHQ attack case and was in police custody at RA Bazar police station.

The LHC Justice Chaudary Abdul Aziz while after the submission of the Police report directed Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi to hear the petitioner's position regarding the extension of detention and take a decision within five days.

Earlier, the former minister had challenged the detention notification in the LHC on which the Justice had sought a report from the Chief Secretary, IG Police, Punjab, DC and CPO Rawalpindi in the case.