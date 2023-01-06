UrduPoint.com

The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif Chaudhry Visits Gawala Colony

Muhammad Irfan Published January 06, 2023 | 08:29 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company Chairman Atif Chaudhry on Friday visited 'Gawala Colony' Nishtar town and directed the authorities to make dung point clear outside the colony in one week.

According to LWMC sources here, LWMC was considering to set up compost plant.

He said the government had been requested to establish bio gas plant in Gujar colony to get rid of dung of 18,000 animals.

The chairman said that minimum 300 tons of dung was being removed from Gawala Colony on regular basis and added that resources had been doubled to clear dung point.

