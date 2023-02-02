The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday started a plantation campaign and planted 200 samplings at Mehmood Boti Compost Plant and the Ring Road Service Lane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday started a plantation campaign and planted 200 samplings at Mehmood Boti Compost Plant and the Ring Road Service Lane.

According to LWMC sources here, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar and Ring Road Police officers attended the campaign.

Ali Anan Qamar said that LWMC was striving for maintaining clean environment in the city. The target was to plant 50,000 saplings this spring. The LWMC administration had also been directed to plant 1,000 fruit saplings at Mehmood Boti and the compost plant.

Moreover, it had been decided to run a plantation campaign along with the Clean Campus Ambassador Program this year. Students from schools, colleges, and universities should fully participate in the LWMC plantation campaign.

The CEO said that plantation campaigns were important to protect against climatic impacts.

To protect the environment from pollution and to maintain a clean and transparent climate, institutions and citizens had to play their roles with cooperation and collaboration, he added.