UrduPoint.com

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Begins Tree Plantation Campaign

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 08:57 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) begins tree plantation campaign

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday started a plantation campaign and planted 200 samplings at Mehmood Boti Compost Plant and the Ring Road Service Lane

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Thursday started a plantation campaign and planted 200 samplings at Mehmood Boti Compost Plant and the Ring Road Service Lane.

According to LWMC sources here, LWMC Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar and Ring Road Police officers attended the campaign.

Ali Anan Qamar said that LWMC was striving for maintaining clean environment in the city. The target was to plant 50,000 saplings this spring. The LWMC administration had also been directed to plant 1,000 fruit saplings at Mehmood Boti and the compost plant.

Moreover, it had been decided to run a plantation campaign along with the Clean Campus Ambassador Program this year. Students from schools, colleges, and universities should fully participate in the LWMC plantation campaign.

The CEO said that plantation campaigns were important to protect against climatic impacts.

To protect the environment from pollution and to maintain a clean and transparent climate, institutions and citizens had to play their roles with cooperation and collaboration, he added.

Related Topics

Lahore Police Company Road From

Recent Stories

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry o ..

Judge, military prosecutors sworn in at Ministry of Defence

13 minutes ago
 Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

Maryam Nawaz defends recent increase in POL prices

23 minutes ago
 Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not B ..

Putin Says Russia's Response to Threats Will Not Be Limited to Armored Vehicles

1 minute ago
 DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Soli ..

DC Larkana presides meeting regarding Kashmir Solidarity Day

1 minute ago
 University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to demo ..

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) to demonstrate new soybean varieties

1 minute ago
 IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s ..

IHC dismisses PTI’s petition challenging ECP’s verdict in prohibited funding ..

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.