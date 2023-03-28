The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) signs MoU with Trust to improve waste management

UrduPoint.com

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ):The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust (AHMT) to improve the waste management process by adopting scientific procedures.

A ceremony in this regard was held at the LWMC head office, here on Tuesday. AKHMT Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Sumaira Gul and Director Hameedullah attended the event. Deputy CEO LWMC Fahad Mehmood and Muhammad Aurangzaib, along with General Manager Planning & Projects Dr. Kamran and other official were also present.

While talking to the media LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that Akhtar Hameed Trust would provide support to the company for a better model of waste segregation and management. Waste segregation would start in Union Council (UC) 81, 83, 198, and 218 as a pilot project and workers would be trained to separate useful items from garbage.

AKHMT CEO Sumaira Gul said that in the first phase, revenue would be collected for the company by separating useful items at the level of waste enclosures.

The green-waste obtained from the enclosures would be used at the compost plant. In the new model of waste management, lesser amount of waste would be dumped at the landfill site. She said that reducing dumping of waste at landfill sites would significantly reduce environmental pollution and public health problems.

The LWMC CEO said the project would prove to be a landmark as it was the first step towards waste management through innovative methods. The amount of waste was increasing with each passing day, which was a matter of concern. The success of waste segregation project was not possible without cooperation of citizens. He said, "We are also running a public awareness campaign for proper waste disposal and better waste management." After the success of the model project, waste segregation would be formally started across the city.

At the end of the ceremony, the LWMC CEO gave a souvenir of waste segregation model to the Akhtar Hameed Memorial Trust chief executive officer.

