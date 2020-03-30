The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) washes The Mall, Anarkali bazaar with disinfectants

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Monday washed The Mall road and Anarkali bazaar with disinfectants to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said that all main roads, crossings, markets and other areas in the city were being washed with disinfectants on daily basis.

He said that maintaining proper cleanliness was one of the ways to curb coronavirus.