UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Washes The Mall, Anarkali Bazaar With Disinfectants

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 30th March 2020 | 04:58 PM

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) washes The Mall, Anarkali bazaar with disinfectants

The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Monday washed The Mall road and Anarkali bazaar with disinfectants to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2020 ) : The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) Monday washed The Mall road and Anarkali bazaar with disinfectants to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the city.

LWMC Managing Director Rao Imtiaz Ahmad said that all main roads, crossings, markets and other areas in the city were being washed with disinfectants on daily basis.

He said that maintaining proper cleanliness was one of the ways to curb coronavirus.

Related Topics

Lahore Company Road Market All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Goods transport, fleet operators movement to hit h ..

5 minutes ago

Nearly 4 in 5 Pakistanis (78%) say they are willin ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistani, other foreign students praise support i ..

3 minutes ago

Security guard killed in Arifwala road mishap

3 minutes ago

Turkish university producing 3D-printed face shiel ..

3 minutes ago

Transporters asked to use sanitizer

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.