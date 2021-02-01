UrduPoint.com
The Launching Ceremony Of Economics And Financial Consultant, Kazim Saeed's Book "Do Pakistan" Held At Arts Council Of Pakistan, Karachi.

Umer Jamshaid 10 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 04:13 PM

The launching ceremony of Economics and Financial consultant, Kazim Saeed's book

Economist Haris Gazdar, Educationist Bela Jameel, Journalist Mazhar Abbas were the speakers while former governor of State Bank Saleem Raza and Historian Asfar Moin expressed their views via video link in the event

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 01st Feb, 2021) Economist Haris Gazdar, Educationist Bela Jameel, Journalist Mazhar Abbas were the speakers while former governor of State Bank Saleem Raza and Historian Asfar Moin expressed their views via video link in the event. This program was moderated by the Journalist Wasatullah Khan.

"The ratio of food crisis in Pakistan is increasing. Along with eradicating poverty in the country, development work must also be done. According to research in development, educated people made progress through jobs" said Author Kazim Saeed. " The readers will be amazed at how this book can be examined so closely in excellent Urdu. This book is an attempt to prove the solutions of the problems we are having in this country." he further added.
Appreciating the author's efforts Speakers Said that Kazim Saeed had written this book with an open mind, honesty, and hard work.

Speaking on the occasion Haris Gazdar said "Readers will see many aspects of love in this book.

In our country, all the false news, propaganda are being made in Urdu while information is being given in English and this book can act as a bridge to provide information.
"The first chapter of the book is about poverty and its rid, the second chapter is about Pakistanis, the third chapter is about the sources of earning whereas the fourth chapter is about the education and what we can learn from the financial foundation of the education system," Said Bela Jameel.

"The rapid evolution of the education system and development in Turkey are important aspects of this book" she concluded.
Senior Journalist Mazhar Abbas in his speech said "In my view, there is one Pakistan in Islamabad and one is in Rawalpindi. No one wants to do anything for the rest of Pakistan".

