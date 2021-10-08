The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mirza, was held at the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi

The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" at the Haseena Moin Hall, Including Shabbar Zaidi, Iqbal Lateef, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Saira Ghulam Nabi, Ahmed Imtiaz expressed their views on the occasion, the event was presided by Prof. Sehar Ansari

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021) The Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi holds the book launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" at the Haseena Moin Hall, Including Shabbar Zaidi, Iqbal Lateef, Ikhlaq Ahmed, Saira Ghulam Nabi, Ahmed Imtiaz expressed their views on the occasion, the event was presided by Prof.

Sehar Ansari. Mr. Ansari addressing the event said, "Nowadays people often speak about the colonial era, colonization and how the moral, mental and physical evolution came into being and in this regard the novel "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" has a lot of importance which can be discussed in various dimensions,

Expressing his views Shabbar Zaidi said, after reading this novel a question arises in my mind that the person who has lived in a house for three generations, whether that house actually belongs to that person or not?

"In my personal opinion, this novel will raise many questions, our generation should have been more connected with this land", he added.

Speaking about the book director Iqbal Lateef said, I met Naheed in the corridor of Pakistan Television a long time ago and I have seen her dramas being produced on PTV.

I congratulate her on the accomplishment of four novels. Tv and dramas are very close but our youth is more connected to dramas so I urge Naheed to make dramas on these novels for the interest of the youth.

Fiction writer Ikhlaq Ahmed speaking on the occasion said that Naheed and I are old friends, we both used to work for the same media group.

In our country, people associated with journalism are not usually associated with any other field. I thought that I am the only person who is associated with fiction while being in journalism but Naheed proved me wrong, she is an incredible fiction writer.

Author Naheed Sultan Mirza, while expressing her views said that psychologists say that dreams have a deep connection with human beings, sometimes human beings get interpretation and sometimes destruction, fiction writing is also one of my dreams.

This novel is the story of a tragedy connected to our city Karachi.

Concluding the event author Naheed paid gratitude to the attendees, speakers, and the president of Arts Council Mohammad Ahmed Shah. The event was moderated by Khalid Moin.