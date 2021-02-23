The Law has to be followed in good faith: Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday remarked that whatever was written in the law had to be followed in good faith

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday remarked that whatever was written in the law had to be followed in good faith.

During the course of proceedings of presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections, CJP remarked that Implementation of the law with malicious intention causes problem.

A five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the reference.

Attorney General Khalid Jawed Khan said that there were two houses in the Ireland Parliament. Lower house elections were held by popular vote and popular votes were held by secret ballot.

Pakistan People Party Leader Senator Mian Raza Rabbani, while continuing his arguments, said that the rules empower the commissioner to issue instructions for the presidential election.despite schedule 2, rules were framed for the presidential election, he added. He said that the Senate elections were held under the Constitution. He said that the Election Act 2017 had also been formed under the command of the Constitution.

Not every state had the same number of seats in the US Council of State, he added. He said that seats were allocated to the US Council of State on the basis of population. He said that it was not mentioned in the Article 59 that the election of the Senate would be held under the law.

He said that the Senate never dissolved but members retired.proportional representation did not mean a majority in the Senate, he said and added, the number of seats may vary under a proportional representation system.

He said, the law would take action if votes were bought and sold. The Election Commission could review the votes if the secrecy of the ballot papers was not affected.

Justice Ijaz said that the rules were framed under the Constitution. The status of the Rules for the Election Act was not constitutional, he added.

He said that entire procedure of the Senate election had been in the law and not in the constitution.

Later the court adjourned hearing on Presidential reference seeking an opinion on open balloting for the upcoming Senate elections till Wednesday.