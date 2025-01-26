The Lost Glow: Environmental Pollution Extinguishes Jugnu At Night Skies
Faizan Hashmi Published January 26, 2025 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Once a mesmerizing beacon of hope in the darkness, fireflies, or “Jugnu”, are now a fading memory in the country.
These tiny lanterns, adored by children and celebrated in poetry, have been extinguished by the harsh realities of environmental degradation. Excessive pesticide use, deforestation, and light pollution have wiped out this enchanting creature from most parts of the country. Until the 1990s, fireflies thrived across villages, fields, and riverbanks. Their soft glow turned gloomy nights into magical spectacles, and their presence symbolized hope and resilience in urdu poetry. Even great poets like Allama Iqbal immortalized the Jugnu as a metaphor for light amidst despair.
But today, the situation is bleak. Fireflies, once a common sight for curious children and a source of wonder for nature lovers, have almost disappeared from urban and rural landscapes. Dr. Ansar Naeem Ullah, an entomologist at MNS Agricultural University, Multan, explains that pesticides and artificial lighting had disrupted their habitats and life cycles. He further notes the fireflies’ larvae, which are carnivorous and vital for their reproduction, are particularly vulnerable to chemical exposure. Dr Unsar Naeem Ullah said that a student was assigned research on fireflies.
"There were 2,000 species of fireflies. However, we do not know which species were part of our environment. Globally, fireflies still flicker in places like North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil, where conservation efforts maintain their habitats," he added.
In Pakistan, however, only a few isolated pockets in the northern areas and some remote villages sporadically witness their glow. These delicate creatures undergo a fascinating life cycle known as metamorphosis. From egg to larva, pupa, and finally an adult, their lifespan spans just a few weeks. Male fireflies use their bioluminescent glow to attract mates, a trait absent in most females. This magical light results from a chemical process called bioluminescence, involving a protein that produces light without heat. Historically, fireflies held practical and aesthetic value. Tribes used them for medicinal purposes, while children captured them in jars to light up dark corners. For decades, parents affectionately called their kids “Jugnu,” inspired by the bug’s charm. Today’s children, however, remain oblivious to this wonder, said another citizen Salman Amjid. Today's generation did not know about Jugnu, he stated. He also asked his kids whether have they seen Jugnu. However, the reply was a mix of confusion and disbelief.
Recent Stories
DEWA hosts two events celebrating International Day of Clean Energy
UAE strengthens its role in advancing clean energy
SCC recommends establishming free zone specialised in food, supply chains, logis ..
UAE President, VPs congratulate Australia's Governor-General on National Day
UAE President, VPs congratulate Indian President on Republic Day
RAKEZ achieves record growth in 2024, welcoming over 13,000 new companies
Rebels kill 13 foreign peacekeepers in DR Congo
Operation Chivalrous Knight 3: UAE launches sewage network maintenance project i ..
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2025
Premier League: City 3-1 Chelsea
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
More Stories From Pakistan
-
The lost glow: Environmental pollution extinguishes Jugnu at night skies7 minutes ago
-
SSP Operations visits different police stations in Rawal division, CTP Headquarters17 minutes ago
-
CPO to hold ‘Khuli Kutcheries’ on Monday to address grievances of citizens26 minutes ago
-
Stunting in Children: PTI Govt. lackluster approach sparks concerns in KP26 minutes ago
-
Shameful for India to call itself a republic despite its illegal occupation of occupied Jammu and Ka ..26 minutes ago
-
PFC starts collecting budget proposals from furniture industry26 minutes ago
-
Hotel sector faces setback in snowless winter season in northern KP27 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three kite sellers with over 3060 kites27 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy all set to host 9th AMAN exercise37 minutes ago
-
First-ever district chess championship inaugurated37 minutes ago
-
RDA accelerates operation against illegal construction46 minutes ago
-
Two women die, three Injured in Kohat firecrackers blast46 minutes ago