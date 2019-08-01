UrduPoint.com
The Matter Related To Change In Master Plan Of Islamabad Is On The Agenda Of Government: SC Told

Umer Jamshaid 25 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 04:57 PM

The matter related to change in master plan of Islamabad is on the agenda of government: SC told

Interior Secretary has told Supreme Court (SC) the matter pertaining to change in master plan of Islamabad is on the agenda of new government

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 01st August, 2019) Interior Secretary has told Supreme Court (SC) the matter pertaining to change in master plan of Islamabad is on the agenda of new government.A two members bench of SC presided over by Justice Omar Ata Bandial took up Waste management and sewerage treatment plants case for hearing Thursday.Secretary and chairman CDA appeared before the court.During the hearing of the case chairman CDA told the court there were no building codes in Islamabad.

Now building codes have been framed and master plan commission will review them. Housing societies will install their waste management plants on their own.Justice Omar Ata Bandial remarked " Islamabad should act as precedent for the other parts of country in terms of cleanliness.

It is matter of regret there is no vision or policy to eliminate filth and pollution from inside and surroundings of Islamabad.

Commissioner Islamabad has passion to do some work. But he is not permanent chairman of CDA.

There should be a permanent leadership for CDA.He observed the court is concerned only with the results rather than meetings of Master Plan Commission. Here people erect encroachments and spread filth but they don't pay taxes.

Such a system be evolved through which tax is recovered from the people. Environmental agency recommendations should be implemented.The court while summoning progress report on waste management and sewerage water treatment projects from CDA and Municipal Corporation till next hearing has adjourned the hearing of the case for one month.

