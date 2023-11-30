The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summit Met with the UN Secretary-General

Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City

New York (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) Members of the Ministerial Committee assigned by the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit under the chairmanship of His Highness Prince Faisal bin Farhan bin Abdullah, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, met on Wednesday, 29 November 2023, with the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Mr. António Guterres, at the United Nations Headquarters in New York City. The committee members who participated in the meeting were His Excellency Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the State of Qatar, His Excellency the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Ayman Al-Safadi, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Mr. Sameh Shoukry, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of the State of Palestine, Riad Malki, His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye, Hakan Fidan, Her Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Ms. Retno Marsudi, and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States, Ahmed Aboul Gheit, in addition to the presence of His Excellency the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Malaysia Dr. Zambry Abd Kadir, and the UAE Minister of State Khalifa Shaheen Almarar, Representative of the Arab Group in the Security Council.

During the meeting, they discussed developments in the situation in the Gaza Strip and its surroundings and what the humanitarian truce achieved in the release of some prisoners and their return to their families, in addition to discussing the efforts made for an immediate ceasefire, and the importance of the international community fulfilling their responsibility towards the commitment to protecting civilians and ensuring the application of the rules of international law and international humanitarian law.

The meeting tackled the importance of implementing the resolutions issued by the United Nations regarding the protection and security of the Palestinian people from violations committed by the Israeli occupation forces, and returning to the path of peace by implementing international resolutions related to the two-state solution, and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state on the lines of 4th June 1967, with East Al-Quds as its capital.

The members of the Ministerial Committee reiterated their demand for the importance of the international community taking all effective measures to ensure the securing of relief corridors for the delivery of urgent humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, stressing their categorical rejection of all forms of blatant settlement and forced displacement of the Palestinian people.