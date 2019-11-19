The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis is in the process of providing data to the families of those Pakistanis who had been released in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis was in the process of providing data to the families of those Pakistanis who had been released in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2019 ):The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis was in the process of providing data to the families of those Pakistanis who had been released in Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

It further said that in all the departments of the Overseas Pakistanis Foundation three per cent quota for the disabled children had been allocated and it was strictly implemented. Wheel chairs to the physically impaired people were being provided. They were also being provided with educational fee concession for their children.

The special assistant on overseas Pakistanis apprised that a mechanism was being devised for the education of children working at brick kilns. Besides, focus was also being paid for the protection of rights of the people working in homes or the informal sector.

The Ministry of Information Technology apprised the prime minister that smart helmets for the people working in the mines sector had been introduced by the National Incubation Center Peshawar.

The Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs apprised in its report apprised that work on a gallery in the National Assembly and the Senate to accommodate the common men was underway, and much progress had been made in that regard.

The Establishment Division in its report said it was ensured that pension documents of the retired employees should be completed in a week, so that they could not face any difficulty in getting their pension.

It further apprised that for the officers in grade 17 and grade 18 of Pakistan Administrative Service and Police Service, it was made essential that they would initiate such projects in the areas of their deployment which were based upon self- dependency and pervasive, ensuring improvement in the service delivery.

The processing fee costing four to Rs 500 for applying class four vacancies had also been abolished, it added.

The Establishment Division said instructions for arranging combined open katcheries and comprising the district administration and elected representatives had been issued.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was introducing E-letter as special measures to discourage false and unfounded news.

The electronic media had been advised to include translation of their transmission through sign language for the hearing impaired people.

The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Religious Harmony had been collecting data of the evacuee properties under the Evacuee Trust Property Board.

The Ministry of Petroleum was working on the proposal to provide masks and gloves to those employees working on petrol stations so that they could be protected from the health hazardous impacts of petrol emission.

Work on different projects for proper utilization of youths' capacities was also being implemented by the Ministry of Communication. Whereas work on the establishment of four driving centers with the cooperation of UAE and Qatar had been underway, it further apprised.

A scheme to provide internship opportunities to the 35,000 young people every year was also being worked out, it added.

A special cell regarding news items about the country's economy in the Ministry of Finance was established. The objective of this step was to provide timely information to the countrymen about the economic conditions and promptly correct the misleading or unfounded news in this regard.

The Ministry of Law apprised that relevant law to tackle the issue of child pornography existed so there was no need to introduce new legislation. It emphasized that steps were being taken to implement those contemporary legal provisions.

It further informed that work on proposal to set up "Imran Khan Legal Helpline Email" was in progress.

The Ministry of Energy apprised that for payment of monthly bills, consumers were being provided 10 days time. It said power would be supplied to the consumers on reduced rates during the winter season.

The Ministry of Human Rights apprised that a campaign to highlight child rights was being kicked off, besides steps were being taken for the creation of public awareness about the female children education through truck art.

It also said that special steps were being taken for the protection of the rights of the third gender people and in this regard, police force was being activated.

The ministry further apprised that work on the Human Rights Information Management System was in progress under which information on the basis of education, health and social safety would be collected.

To discourage use of narcotics, 'Zindagi' app was being launched by the Ministry of Narcotics Control.

The Ministry of Aviation further informed that Airport Security Force (ASF) personnel had been directed to fully facilitate passengers at all airports of the country. The ASF personnel would not show their weapons, besides steps were being taken to ensure accelerating the clearance process at the ASF checkpoints. The ministry had also established a weather studio (media center).

It said that proposal for establishment of e-gates at the Islamabad international airport to facilitate the passengers was also under consideration.

The Cabinet Division apprised that under Sustainable Development Goals, funds for different projects had been released and the chief secretaries concerned endorsed that these funds had been given to the districts.

The Ministry of Climate Change apprised that a feasibility study for provision of solar burners was under progress to protect forests and control felling of trees.

The Ministry of Kashmir Affairs said steps were being taken to woo foreign investment in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the Ministry of Housing, work on devising a mechanism to utilize precious official residences' lands was in the process.

Under the prime minister's directions, it was being ensured that well mannered and competent employees should be deputed at the reception of all the ministries and government offices to facilitate the public.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued direction to all the embassies/missions to specially focus on enhancing domestic exports, trade and investment. The ministry further said that a comprehensive mechanism was being formulated for getting feedback from the overseas Pakistanis with regard to facilitation.

The minister for maritime affairs apprised that a proposal to construct a multi-storey building for the low income employees at the property of Karachi Port Trust was also under consideration.

The Ministry of Interior informed that strict action was in full swing in the federal capital against the anti-social elements and monthly reports in this regard were being submitted to the PM Office.

It informed that kiosk owners, whose kiosks were removed by the Capital Development Authority on the orders of the court, were being provided alternate spots.

The National Heritage Division apprised that consultation over the establishment of heritage authority continued.

In the report, it was also indicated that work on the establishment of special economic zone on information technology in Islamabad was in progress.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs apprised that in consultations with the owners of brick kilns, recommendations over levy of tax had been made.

The Ministry of Finance apprised that all the companies had been made to meet their responsibilities under the corporate social responsibility.

The Ministry of Health apprised that proper disposal of hospitals waste material was ensured. This step was being implemented in the provinces.

The special assistant on health services informed that special measures were put in place to discourage adulteration in the foodstuff.

The ministries were directed to ensure implementation of all the steps and regularly submit their reports to the PM Office.