“The MCSV will also have very trained forensic experts to collect evidence from crime scene to help investigators in the prosecution of high-profile terrorism and criminal cases in the capital” Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman

ISLAMABAD – The Mobile Crime Scene Vehicle (MCSV) is being equipped with the latest technology and the vehicle will also be available for collection of forensic evidence from an incident site.

“The MCSV will also have very trained forensic experts to collect evidence from crime scene to help investigators in the prosecution of high-profile terrorism and criminal cases in the capital” said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman while inspecting the mobile van of crime scene unit here on Saturday.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Headquarters Kamran Adil, SSP Investigation Ata Ur Rehman and other officers of the Crime Scene Unit were also present on the occasion.

IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman said that the MCSV is well equipped and very helpful for our experts to collect evidence from crime scenes. “The MCSV should operate during the day and night with its team of professionals on duty round the clock in different shifts,” he said, adding that it has the necessary equipment for preservation, collection and packaging of material evidence from a crime scene.



To make its functions uninterrupted, the MCSV has its own power generator, lighting system and workstations for the officers on board. The mobile van has different sections of expertise, including crime scene evidence collection, fingerprinting facility, digital photography, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) samples collection, vehicle identification and mapping of the crime scene, said the capital police chief.

IG Islamabad Qazi Jamil Ur Rehman was of the view that the police force is striving hard to improve the investigation process besides preserving crime scenes by utilizing all available resources. “My top most priority is to transform Islamabad police into the best and an exemplary force by equipping its cops and officers with the latest technology,” he said.