The Model Court Haripur acquits accused of Ghazi murder case in Haripur

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2020 ) :The Model Court Haripur on Saturday acquitted accused in a murder case and dismissed the case owing to the insufficient evidence.

According to details, in 2013, on the dispute of water sanitation, Zahoor was murdered and his brother was critically injured. Meanwhile, Shabnam bibi, the wife of slain registered an FIR against Shakeel for killing her husband at Ghazi police station.

Shabnam bibi said that she along with husband went to the house of accused of a complaint of their sewerage which was damaging their house, after an exchange of harsh words the accused Shakeel opened fire with the pistol of 30 bore on her husband who died at the spot and her brother in law who sustained injuries.

The accused fled away from the scene and police arrested him after one year along with the gun.

During 2019 the murder case was transferred to Model court Haripur from Additional Session Judge Ghazi, where 18 statements of the witnesses were recorded.

In the case, police investigation also failed to provide evidence against the accused and after hearing both sides of the murder case the Judge acquitted the case on the basis of insufficient evidence.