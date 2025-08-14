The Modi government wants to violate the Indus Waters Treaty and construct dams and new canals on our River, Our message is that we will confront them on the battlefield, Bilawal Bhutto

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2025) Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari inaugurated the newly constructed New Hub Canal, part of an ongoing initiative by the Sindh Government and the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) aimed at addressing the metropolis’s long-standing water shortage.

The project is set to supply an additional 100 million gallons of water per day to Karachi.

Expressing strong dissatisfaction over the persistent delay by the Federal government in completing the K-IV mega water project — crucial for meeting the needs of the city’s rapidly growing population — he remarked, “It is unacceptable to operate with ‘Shehbaz Speed’ for Lahore and switch to ‘Shehbaz Slow’ for Karachi.”

According to the press release issued by the Media Cell Bilawal House, Chairman PPP, while addressing the inagural ceremony of the New Hub Canal, said that water has remained a chronic issue for the people of Karachi and must be resolved on a priority basis.

He noted that alongside the construction of the new canal, renovation of the old Hub Canal is also in progress, which will further enhance the city’s water supply, adding that the new canal will serve District Central, District West, and Keamari, while a PC-I has already been prepared to extend the project’s benefits to the residents of Lyari.

He further said that work is also underway, under the public-private partnership model, on a seawater desalination project.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the KMC is not being used to pursue politics of hate and division in the city, and that, for the first time, the Sindh Government and local bodies are working in unison to deliver tangible benefits to the people.

He said that while the Names and faces of those promoting divisive politics may change, their methods remain the same. He added that in the general elections, the Pakistan Peoples Party defeated such forces, and expressed hope that in the upcoming elections, the people will once again choose those who serve their welfare over those who spread hatred.

Paying tribute to the party workers of Karachi and Hyderabad, he said that the jiyalas of these cities have in the past stood up to terrorists and resisted the politics of hate and division.

He said that due to the dedication and sacrifices of these jiyalas, for the first time in history, PPP mayors have been elected in both Karachi and Hyderabad.

He said that now the people of Karachi and Hyderabad have recognized the politicians who spread hatred.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that he will raise the issue of the federal government’s non-provision of funds for Karachi’s development projects with Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif, and will urge him to ensure the earliest possible completion of the K-IV project.

He said he had hoped that Prime Minister Mian Shehbaz Sharif would support Karachi’s development and the resolution of its public issues with the same “Shahbaz-speed” that he has consistently shown for Lahore.

Chairman PPP said that Pakistan had inflicted a humiliating defeat on India, and the world has witnessed that we have also defeated India on the diplomatic front, adding that after these defeats, India has resorted to even more cowardly tactics, facilitating nationalists and terrorists.

He further said that India has been funding the banned BLA and the Majeed Brigade so that these terrorist organizations can spill the blood of innocent civilians.

Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that, imitating Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, India conspired and announced its intention to block Pakistan’s share of water.

He added that by illegally declaring the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, India has carried out a historic attack on the “Sindhu” (Indus River). He said that the Modi government, by breaking the treaty, wants to construct dams and new canals on our river.

Chairman PPP, taking a clear and firm stance, said that Pakistan wants to send a message to the entire world, to India, and to the Modi regime that we will confront them first on the diplomatic front, and if compelled, we will face them on the battlefield as well.

He said that Pakistanis will force India to comply with the Indus Waters Treaty in accordance with international law, otherwise the people of Karachi will seize all six rivers from India and deliver them to the people of Pakistan.

On this occasion, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, Karachi Mayor Barrister Murtaza Wahab, provincial ministers, members of the assembly, PPP office-bearers, and notable citizens of the city were also present.