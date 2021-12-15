UrduPoint.com

The Most Exciting Musical Event Of The Year "Squid Night" Is Going To Be Held On 18th December, In The Arts Council Karachi

Umer Jamshaid 39 seconds ago Wed 15th December 2021 | 06:05 PM

Squid night is an event bringing all music, laughter, and dance under one roof

Karachi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th December, 2021) Squid night is an event bringing all music, laughter, and dance under one roof. Including Khumariyan, ACMA The Band, The Hashtags, DJ Faiqa Siddiqui, Jambroz, and many other will be showcasing their emerge talent in the event, organized by Pro Planners.

Tickets are available at the Arts Council karachi and Chotu Chaiwala while online tickets are available at bookitnow and ticketwala.

