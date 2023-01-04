UrduPoint.com

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) Starts Holding Open Courts To Resolve Consumers' Complaints

Muhammad Irfan Published January 04, 2023 | 08:18 PM

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) starts holding open courts to resolve consumers' complaints

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started holding open courts on a daily basis to resolve consumers' complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started holding open courts on a daily basis to resolve consumers' complaints.

Consumers could approach the company for registration and resolution of their complaints related to billing and electricity, said Superintendent Engineer, MEPCO Multan circle, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains while chairing the open court held at Multan Circle Complex.

The SE further said that it was their responsibility to solve the problems of the consumers and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that all the SDOs had been directed to attend the telephones of the customers and address the complaints registered in the Sub-Divisional Complaint Centers within the shortest possible time.

Deputy Director Technical, Multan Circle, Ghulam Mohiuddin Maitla, Additional XEN Taj Mehmood Qamar, SDO Sheikh Muhammad Kamran and Technical Assistant Rana Muhammad Mazhar were also present.

Related Topics

Multan Resolution Electricity Company Circle Ghulam Mohiuddin All MEPCO Court

Recent Stories

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in ..

FNC&#039;s Parliamentary Division participates in Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union ..

20 minutes ago
 RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to sup ..

RTA launches express and tourist bus routes to support public transport network ..

50 minutes ago
 Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic ac ..

Dubai motorists can easily report minor traffic accidents and accidents against ..

1 hour ago
 QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity ..

QCC launches issuance of Certificate of Conformity for Individual Services throu ..

1 hour ago
 Irrigation minister for early completion of develo ..

Irrigation minister for early completion of development projects

10 minutes ago
 The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in h ..

The Lahore High Court (LHC) rejects bail plea in hate material case

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.