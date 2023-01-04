The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) starts holding open courts to resolve consumers' complaints

The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started holding open courts on a daily basis to resolve consumers' complaints

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2023 ) :The Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) has started holding open courts on a daily basis to resolve consumers' complaints.

Consumers could approach the company for registration and resolution of their complaints related to billing and electricity, said Superintendent Engineer, MEPCO Multan circle, Malik Javed Iqbal Wains while chairing the open court held at Multan Circle Complex.

The SE further said that it was their responsibility to solve the problems of the consumers and no negligence would be tolerated in that regard.

He said that all the SDOs had been directed to attend the telephones of the customers and address the complaints registered in the Sub-Divisional Complaint Centers within the shortest possible time.

Deputy Director Technical, Multan Circle, Ghulam Mohiuddin Maitla, Additional XEN Taj Mehmood Qamar, SDO Sheikh Muhammad Kamran and Technical Assistant Rana Muhammad Mazhar were also present.