The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A cake was cut by the workers on the occasion of the birthday of the central leader of the Muslim League-Q and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that on behalf of his team, we congratulate Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday and wish him well.