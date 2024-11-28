Open Menu

The Muslim League Team Congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain On His Birthday. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 01:13 PM

The Muslim League team congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday. Khawaja Rameez Hassan

On the occasion of his birthday, the league workers cut a birthday cake and wished Chaudhry Salik Hussain well. Leader Muslim League-Q

Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A cake was cut by the workers on the occasion of the birthday of the central leader of the Muslim League-Q and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.

Speaking on the occasion, Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that on behalf of his team, we congratulate Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday and wish him well.

Related Topics

Muslim

Recent Stories

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

PSX 100 index crosses 100,000-point mark

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 November 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 November 2024

5 hours ago
 Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs ..

Stock markets waver as traders weigh Trump tariffs, inflation

13 hours ago
 Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could thre ..

Surge in synthetic drugs in Afghanistan could threaten public health: UN

13 hours ago
 Spain govt defends flood response and offers new a ..

Spain govt defends flood response and offers new aid

13 hours ago
Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

Spain factory explosion kills three, injures seven

13 hours ago
 PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khybe ..

PTI agitation: Beekeeping suffers setback in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

13 hours ago
 PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading cha ..

PTI promoting politics of agitation, spreading chaos through public meeting: Ran ..

13 hours ago
 Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, aban ..

Muqam slams PTI leaders for fleeing protests, abandoning workers; terms PTI’s ..

13 hours ago
 Protests on significant occasions not a good tradi ..

Protests on significant occasions not a good tradition: Sharjeel Memon

13 hours ago
 New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

New clashes in Mozambique as two reported killed

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan