The Muslim League Team Congratulates Federal Minister Chaudhry Salik Hussain On His Birthday. Khawaja Rameez Hassan
Umer Jamshaid Published November 28, 2024 | 01:13 PM
On the occasion of his birthday, the league workers cut a birthday cake and wished Chaudhry Salik Hussain well. Leader Muslim League-Q
Rawalpindi (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2024) A cake was cut by the workers on the occasion of the birthday of the central leader of the Muslim League-Q and Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussain.
Speaking on the occasion, Muslim League-Q leader Khawaja Rameez Hassan said that on behalf of his team, we congratulate Chaudhry Salik Hussain on his birthday and wish him well.
