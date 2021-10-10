The nation bids farewell to 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan' Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :People belonging to different segments of society expressed grief and sorrow over the sad demise of well-known Pakistani Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, who passed away here on Sunday morning at the age of 85 after developing health complications.

National Hero and Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was buried in sector H-8, Islamabad, graveyard with great honour.

He was given state funeral. His funeral prayers were offered at Faisal Mosque, Islamabad, drawing a large number of citizens from twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Acting President of Pakistan, Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani along with Federal ministers, civil and military leadership attended the funeral prayers of 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan' and Nuclear Scientist, Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. The funeral prayer was led by Professor Dr Al Ghazali. People from all walks of life including politicians, armed forces officials, doctors, lawyers and others attended his funeral prayers.

Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan played an important role in making Pakistan a nuclear power. After learning of India's nuclear test in 1974, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan joined his nation's clandestine efforts to develop nuclear power.

He founded the Khan Research Laboratories in 1976 and was both its chief scientist and director for many years. He was awarded with Nishan-i-Imtiaz for his services to the country.

The death of nuclear scientist drew massive condolences as the whole nation grieved at the huge loss to the country.

President Dr Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed their deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.They prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul and also expressed their condolences with the bereaved family.

The president on his twitter handle posted "Deeply saddened to learn about the passing of Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. Had known him personally since 1982. He helped us develop nation-saving nuclear deterrence, and a grateful nation will never forget his services in this regard. May Allah bless him." Prime Minister Imran Khan posted "Deeply saddened by the passing of Dr A Q Khan. He was loved by our nation bec (because) of his critical contribution in making us a nuclear weapon state. This has provided us security against an aggressive much larger nuclear neighbour. For the people of Pakistan, he was a national icon.

" Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and all Services Chiefs expressed deep sorrow over the death of renowned Pakistani Nuclear Scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued here by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa said Dr Qadeer rendered invaluable services to strengthen Pakistan's defence.

"May Allaah exalt the ranks of the deceased," the Army Chief prayed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed deep sorrow and grief over the demise of renowned scientist Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by Bab ul Quraish, (a local media cell of Qureshi family), the foreign minister stated that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great man and a patriotic Pakistani.

His services will always be remembered, said FM Qureshi.

Minister for Defense Pervez Khattak expressed deep sorrow over the demise of 'Mohsin-e-Pakistan', Nuclear Scientist, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a condolence message issued by the Ministry of Defence, he said the death of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a great loss for the nation.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain expressed profound grief and sorrow over the sad demise of renowned scientist Abdul Qadeer Khan.

In a tweet, the minister said that entire nation was mourning his death. Paying tributes to the deceased, Fawad Hussain said that Dr Khan's services for the nation and his contributions for strengthening Pakistan's defence will always be remembered.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan in his condolence message said that Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan was a big asset of nation. He said that he played vital role to strengthen Pakistan's defence.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman Sunday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the demise of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan.

Governor Shah Farman paid tribute to the services of Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan and said that he will be remembered with golden words.

Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah, expressed their grief and sorrow over the death of Nuclear Scientist Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. In separate condolence messages issued here, they said the services of late Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan would always be remembered.