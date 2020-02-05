UrduPoint.com
The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) asks Al Asar Estate and Builders cheated people to submit compensation claims in Rawalpindi

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has asked the persons cheated by Ghulam Mustafa and others of Al Asad Estate and Builders to submit compensation claims for getting back their looted money by February 18

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Rawalpindi has asked the persons cheated by Ghulam Mustafa and others of Al Asad Estate and Builders to submit compensation claims for getting back their looted money by February 18. According to an announcement of NAB, Rawalpindi, the bureau was conducting investigations against Al Asar Estate and Builders, the developers of Abu Bakar Avenue, Safari Valley, Bahria Town on devouring people's hard earned heavy amount on false promises of giving them plots in Bahria Town, Rawalpindi.

The applications of compensation claims could be submitted to Director General, NAB, Rawalpindi till February 18.

Further details could be sought from investigative officer, Wing-III National Accountability Bureau, Rawalpindi, Phone No 051- 9222059; Fax No 051-9224279.

The applicants should annex supporting documents along with the application including a copy of Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), original documents, payment receipts, original affidavit during office hours.

The applications could be submitted to Bureau by post, through a nominee, individually, by email at�rawalpindi@nab.gov.pk�so that the legal could be initiated against the cheaters. No claim would be entertained after February 18.�\395

