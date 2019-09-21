UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Clarified News Report

Umer Jamshaid 1 day ago Sat 21st September 2019 | 02:36 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) clarified news report

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently denied the news report published in a section of press alleging that bureaucracy has stopped performing duties due to the fear of NAB

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2019 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has vehemently denied the news report published in a section of press alleging that bureaucracy has stopped performing duties due to the fear of NAB.

A spokesman of NAB outrightly rejected the accusations and termed the news item baseless, concocted and contrary to the facts saying that news group has launched a systematic propaganda campaign against the bureau. NAB strictly condemns the pervasive vilification campaign spear headed against it.

The anti graft watchdog recognises and acknowledges the services of law abiding bureaucrats, the spokesman said.

"The National Accountability Bureau was the most prestigious among the anti corruption institutions whose services have already been acknowledged by reputed various national and international institutions in their reports.

" Indeed bureaucracy would have smooth sailing, if strictly goes by the book. NAB respects everyone's self esteem and considers bureaucracy as the backbone of country's economy.

He said bureaucracy should take decisions on merit by adhering to rules and ensuring transparency.

NAB firmly believes that all were equal before the law and if anyone who breaches the rule, law will have to take its course.

Quoting Gallup and Gillani surveys, the spokesman said 59 percent people had shown their confidence over NAB's performance.

It merits mentioning here that chairman NAB had addressed bureaucracy in Islamabad, Lahore and Peshawar and apprised them about his corruption eradication efforts.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption Islamabad Peshawar National Accountability Bureau Gallup All Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

Modon Properties awards infrastructure contracts f ..

2 hours ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Saudi King on Nationa ..

2 hours ago

Legendary Arab poet Al Mutanabbi focus of seminar ..

2 hours ago

UAQ Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

3 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate President of Mali on Inde ..

4 hours ago

UAE leaders congratulate Saudi King on Kingdom&#03 ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.