UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Deposits Recovered Money Of Rs 111 Mln To Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 43 seconds ago Wed 06th May 2020 | 05:39 PM

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deposits recovered money of Rs 111 mln to authorities

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional office started to submit money recovered from corrupt elements by depositing a cheques of more than Rs 111 million into national kitty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional office started to submit money recovered from corrupt elements by depositing a cheques of more than Rs 111 million into national kitty.

NAB spokesman said here on Wednesday that following the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, the Regional Bureau of Lahore handed over cheques of recovered money worth more than Rs 111 million to the provincial government's representatives in Lahore office as part of gradual delivery into national kitty.

The amounts were recovered by Regional Graft busting office through holding plea bargain in different corruption scandals viz Punjab sports board corruption case, Lahore Development Authority officials and others case of exemption of bogus plots' files etc.

, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Case, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Case, Betel Leaves Custom duty evasion Scam and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Scam.

DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem said that policies adopted by Justice Javed Iqbal had started to yield fruitful results as the recovery process in graft cases had taken toll.

He said that during last two years, the NAB had directly and indirectly recovered Rs178 billion from corrupt elements and the same had been deposited into National exchequer.

He said that as per instructions from the chairman NAB, the regionalchapter had been struggling hard to bring all mega corruption scandalsto their logical end without causing any delay.

Related Topics

Lahore Corruption National Accountability Bureau Sports Punjab Company Gujranwala Same Money All From Government Billion Million Justice Javed Iqbal

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific intensifies sanitation protocols for ..

4 minutes ago

Over 50,000 coronavirus infections in Belgium

10 minutes ago

General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowmen ..

10 minutes ago

Provinces yet to develop consensus on reopening of ..

11 minutes ago

CPEC makes Pakistan a potential investment market: ..

3 minutes ago

Security and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP ..

37 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.