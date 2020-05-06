The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) deposits recovered money of Rs 111 mln to authorities

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional office started to submit money recovered from corrupt elements by depositing a cheques of more than Rs 111 million into national kitty

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2020 ) :The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Regional office started to submit money recovered from corrupt elements by depositing a cheques of more than Rs 111 million into national kitty.

NAB spokesman said here on Wednesday that following the directions of NAB Chairman Justice (Retd) Javed Iqbal, the Regional Bureau of Lahore handed over cheques of recovered money worth more than Rs 111 million to the provincial government's representatives in Lahore office as part of gradual delivery into national kitty.

The amounts were recovered by Regional Graft busting office through holding plea bargain in different corruption scandals viz Punjab sports board corruption case, Lahore Development Authority officials and others case of exemption of bogus plots' files etc.

, Punjab Power Development Company (PPDC) Case, Gujranwala Development Authority (GDA) Case, Betel Leaves Custom duty evasion Scam and State Life Insurance Corporation (SLIC) Scam.

DG NAB Lahore Shehzad Saleem said that policies adopted by Justice Javed Iqbal had started to yield fruitful results as the recovery process in graft cases had taken toll.

He said that during last two years, the NAB had directly and indirectly recovered Rs178 billion from corrupt elements and the same had been deposited into National exchequer.

He said that as per instructions from the chairman NAB, the regionalchapter had been struggling hard to bring all mega corruption scandalsto their logical end without causing any delay.