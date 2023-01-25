UrduPoint.com

The National Assembly (NA) To Meet On Jan 31

Muhammad Irfan Published January 25, 2023 | 08:12 PM

The National Assembly (NA) will meet on Tuesday, January 31 instead of Friday, January 27

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2023 ) :The National Assembly (NA) will meet on Tuesday, January 31 instead of Friday, January 27.

According to a notification issued by the NA Secretariat, NA Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf has called the meeting under his powers on Tuesday, January 31 at 1700 hours. Earlier, the NA sitting was scheduled to be held on Friday, January 27.

